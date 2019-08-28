Leonard Ncube/Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporters

PEOPLE in Matabeleland North and South have said their children are too young to be married at 18 years and demanded an amendment to the Marriages Bill to give chiefs powers to dissolve customary marriages.

Speaking during a consultative meeting held in Gwanda on Monday, a resident from the mining town raised concern over clause three which states that anyone above 18-years-old is eligible to get married.

Mr Efias Takawira said a person at the age of 18 was still a child within the school going age. He said at 18 most children would still be living under the care of parents which made them too young for marriage. He suggested that the stipulated age be revised to 21 years.

The residents said clause nine which gives chiefs powers to conduct customary law marriages was incomplete as it should give the traditional leaders powers to dissolve such marriages. They said chiefs were supposed to be allocated vehicles and fuel to conduct their marriage officiating duties so that they could reach the furthest points in their areas of jurisdiction. People also raised concern over clause 16 which states that lobola would not be a requirement for a customary marriage.

Mrs Cecilia Moyo said lobola had to remain a requirement as it was a cultural norm.

Chairing the meeting, the Member of Parliament for Nkulumane Constituency, Advocate Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, said the parliamentary committee was going to compile a report containing the views of the public on the Marriages Bill and present it to Parliament.

Meanwhile, Victoria Falls residents have rejected the proposed Marriages Bill saying the piece of legislation seeks to promote moral decadency and promiscuity by allowing spouses to have extra marital affairs, and would lead to serious family and marriage break up.

Speaking at a consultative meeting at Chinotimba Hall, residents said the Bill would disgrace the country on the international scene as it disrespects Ubuntu.

“We don’t want this Bill because it’s promoting immorality and will lead to the breakup of marriages,” said Victoria Falls councillor Netsai Shoko.

Residents said if the Bill has to go through, it should make it mandatory that no one should get into a marriage before they turn 18 while others said combining traditional, civil and Chapter 5:11 marriage systems is not the way to go.

They said in any case, the country should be promoting one man-one woman type of marriage than to allow spouses to have relationships outside marriage.

Some said traditional leaders should not be involved in solemnisation of marriages as it would be difficult to combine tradition and Christianity.

Some advocated for a law that makes it mandatory that anyone who wants to get into marriage should have a birth certificate and also have consent from parents and marriage officers.

Resident said they were concerned that some of their concerns are usually not captured during such consultations.

Team leader, Stephen Ngwenya, who is Member of Parliament for Gokwe-Gumunyu, said all views are captured and will be compiled and presented to Parliament in a report. [email protected]/@DubeMatutu