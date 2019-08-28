Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NINE teams will participate in this year’s edition of the annual Godlwayo Social Soccer League tournament set for Vokola grounds in Insiza South on Sunday.

Bhekimpilo Maranda Sithole, a Bulawayo-based businessman, sponsors the tournament together with the South Africa-based duo of Kossam Mavuna Ndlovu and Zibusiso Majankwe Ncube, who call themselves MMM.

This year’s tournament is being bankrolled to the tune of R10 000 and transport for all participating teams is provided.

MMM has been sponsoring the tournament for the past five years.

“We are happy to be sponsoring this tournament this year. As the sponsors of the tournament we aim to give back to the community through sport. We expect to have a wonderful day of football,” said Sithole.

Mbembesi, Silalatshani, Mbondweni, Sigwambizi, Bambanani, Mabuze, Denje, Bhode and hosts Vokola will battle for honours in this year’s competition.

The teams will be placed into three groups with the top three teams in each group proceeding to the semi-finals. The best loser in the group stage will join the three group winners to make four semi-finalists.

Winners of the tournament will walk away with R2 000, while the runners-up get R1 500. The third and fourth-placed teams will get R800 each. The rest of the teams will get R200 each. – @innocentskizoe