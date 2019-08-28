Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNIFORMED services sides Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as well as Zimbabwe Defence Forces remain the only two unbeaten teams in the Glow Petroleum-funded Rainbow Amateur Netball League.

Correctional, Falcons and Beta Queens are the only teams to have surpassed the 1 000-goal mark, although Falcons have played five games more than leaders, Correctional.

This past weekend, Glow Petroleum, who are seventh with 26 points, six points behind the leaders, played to a 45-45 stalemate against Platinum Queens. This result dented both teams’ prospects of closing the gap on the leaders. Correctional Services hammered Golden Valley 94-16 to march towards their second title on the trot. ZDF can surpass them by a single point if they win their outstanding match.

However, the two unbeaten sides collide this weekend in what should be a cracker of an encounter. ZDF coach Joel Wise Sibanda believes the Saturday encounter will literally project the destiny of the championship.

“This weekend it will be a deciding game. Correctional are a good side, but I think I will give them a good run. If we win, our chances of winning the league title will be very high. We are playing at home, we have to utilise our home advantage because they are also deadly at their home ground,” said Sibanda.

Results

Glow Petroleum 45-45 Platinum Queens, Ngezi Platinum 48-41 Beta Queens, Falcon 82-15 Flow Angels, Correctional 94-16 Golden Valley, PPU 75-27 Ruwa

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Correctional 16 16 0 0 1024 401 623 32

Falcon 21 15 1 5 1124 716 408 31

ZDF 15 15 0 0 873 407 466 30

Beta 19 14 0 5 1069 683 386 28

Platinum 16 13 2 1 981 518 413 28

Ngezi Platinum 17 13 0 4 837 607 230 26

Glow Petroleum 18 12 1 5 936 648 288 25

ZRP 13 9 1 3 719 521 198 19

Goldreef 21 9 0 12 918 793 125 13

Tenax 18 9 0 9 813 750 63 13

Black Rhinos 14 6 1 7 594 584 10 13

Mutare City 14 5 0 9 368 650 -282 10

PPU 15 4 0 11 521 720 -199 8

Lusumbami 16 4 0 12 497 770 -273 8

Flow Angels 16 3 0 13 435 823 -388 6

Rio Zim 19 3 0 16 530 980 -450 6

Golden Valley 20 1 0 19 560 1264 -704 2

Ruwa 18 0 0 18 547 1202 -655 0