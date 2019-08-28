Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

ZPC Munyati has shot to the top of the Zifa Central Soccer League following a 2-1 win over Gokwe North FC at Nyamuroro on Sunday.

The powermen have 45 points, one above second-placed Sheasham, who lost 2-0 to Blanket mine.

ZPC Munyati have won 14 games, lost four and drawn three times in the 21 games they have played, and coach Rutherford Matondo believes this time they can maintain the fine run.

“We hope to keep collecting points so that we reward our employer with a respectable finish if not the championship,” said Matondo.

“We have played in Division One for long and I think if we continue to play well and maintain top spot, we may challenge for the title. We now deserve a place in the PSL.”

In other matches Whawha were the biggest winners of the weekend after thumping the Venue 6-0 at Prison grounds.

MSU were 2-0 winners over REAL BVM at University Stadium, while in Beitbridge, Dulivhadzimo collected maximum points beating FC Platinum Under-19, 2-0.

Black Eagles and ZRP Gweru drew 1-1 at Simbi Stadium and Vumbachikwe held Ivan Hoe Mine to a 1-1 draw, while Filabusi disappointed Shabani when they settled for a goalless draw at Maglas Stadium.

Another goalless draw was recorded when Kwekwe United hosted Dendairy in a Kwekwe derby.