Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has so far disbursed $46 million to local authorities in the Midlands Province to implement the devolution agenda.

In her remarks while officially opening a three day 2019 Capacitating Local Leaders’ workshop in Gweru yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Jennifer Mhlanga said more funds will be released soon.

She said devolution is aimed at socially and economically empowering Zimbabweans at district, provincial and national level.

“In terms of devolution, its implementation is a top priority for President Mnangagwa and Government in general. You will have heard that he chairs the Cabinet committee on Devolution indicative of his commitment to deliver on his commitment to deliver on this front in line with the dictates of the constitution of Zimbabwe. As we speak, $46 million has been disbursed to all local authorities in terms of section 301 of the Constitution. We therefore expect more funds to be disbursed further in the immediate term,” she said.

The Deputy Minister said Government is happy that Midlands State University (MSU) is in the process of establishing a Centre for Devolved Governance in support of the devolution agenda.

“It is our expectation that this institute will go a long way towards enhancing policy research and capacity development not only in terms of devolution but across the whole spectrum of development planning in the country,” she said.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga said the Capacitating Local Leaders’ programme is more pertinent at this point in time as it is coming in the midst of Government’s thrust towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

She said Provincial and Metropolitan Councils will soon be operational to complete the establishment of the governance system in the country in compliance with chapter 14 of the Constitution.

“Chairpersons and mayors of Local Authorities, in terms of section 268(g) and 269(b) of the Constitution, are members of Provincial Councils and Metropolitan Councils. As such, we expect them to be the voice of local and social development,” said the Deputy Minister.

She said achieving the 2030 vision requires a multi-sectorial approach and unity of purpose amongst all the actors.

“Allow me at this juncture to express our collective appreciation to the Embassy of Sweden and International Centre for Local Democracy (ICLD) for standing steadfast in supporting and strengthening the role of our Local Leaders in Local Authorities particularly with a great perspective. Indeed, it is a testament to your commitment to gender mainstreaming in service delivery that the year 2019 represents the fifth consecutive year of your partnership with the Local Government sector. May our engagement continue into the foreseeable future,” she said.