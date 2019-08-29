Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

VIDEOGRAPHER Vusumuzi “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo said being nominated in the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is not only an honour but unimaginable as he would be competing with Africa’s best music producers.

Blaqs was nominated in the Best African Music video category for the Dzamutsana music video by Jah Prayzah.

This year, Blaqs won the Outstanding music video director at the National Art Merit Awards and the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards respectively.

He said it was a great feeling that his efforts were being recognised on a continental scale.

“I won awards in Zimbabwe in the same categories at the Namas and the BAAs. It didn’t stop there and now the whole of Africa is giving me that recognition. Imagine being selected from among scores of music videos released on a daily basis by the biggest artistes and directors. There are people who I admire on that list. It’s a big thing and I’m so excited,” said Blaqs.

The Harare-based Blaqs is nominated with Adasa Cookery from Nigeria who produced Jericho by Simi featuring Patoraking, Tanzania’s Director Kenny who produced Tetema by Rayvanny featuring Diamond Platnumz. Other nominated directors and producers include Rex from Ghana who produced Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – Ohemaa’s music video, Said El Marouk from Egypt, Tamer Hosney for Naseny Leh and South Africa’s Tebza who produced Ngwa by Blick Bassey.

Blaqs said the names that he was nominated with were people he looked up to and worked with at one time.

“Tebza from South Africa is one of the people I highly rank. He produced a music video I directed by Freeman called Zuva. Just by talking to Tebza, I met Sesan from Nigeria and I learnt so much from those guys. Other people like the young hot shot Director Kenny from Tanzania are always praising my works and I theirs. When I released the Dzamutsana music video, he sent me a message applauding me for a job well done,” said Blaqs.

In his opinion, Blaqs said there were three musicians from Zimbabwe who were making inroads into Africa.

“There are only three musicians in Zimbabwe right now who are prepared to go the distance to be visible on the whole continent. These are Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown and ExQ. These three are doing serious moves into the continent. There are other guys such as Tamy… I like what she has been doing. There is also one called Hilzy,” said Blaqs.

“But actually making an effort to go beyond Zimbabwe and Africa those three stand out from the country. Tamy Moyo isn’t far behind and it’s a matter of time before she breaks into the African market.”

Jah Prayzah is nominated in the Best Male (Southern Africa) category while ExQ is nominated for Best artiste duo or group in African contemporary. Ammara is nominated in the Best Artiste in African pop among other nominations.

Blaqs believes that most artistes should invest more in their craft and not leave things to chance.

“It’s all about investment and knowing your target market and devoting time to it. A lot of artistes I’ve seen leave everything to chance. They feel that if they’ve done a music video or a track, things should happen. The ones that I’ve met go the extra mile and try and collaborate with other artistes making themselves visible on social media and pushing their music to other spheres that aren’t only Zimbabwe,” he said.

Blaqs, who has countless music videos with over one million views, said the reason why he was nominated was because he was telling the Zimbabwean story through his music videos.

“Be true in telling the Zimbabwean story. A lot of times people want to appear to be diverse which is okay. But I feel like the Zimbabwean story sells a bit more than the ones that some people want to tell,” said Blaqs.

“We’ve good music and most of it is exceptional. The only thing that they (artistes) have to work on is their business vision, expanding their influences and if that happens I feel that there’ll be more artistes going across Africa and being recognised and nominated on the continent.”