Showbiz Reporter

TWO Zimbabweans have been selected for the second edition of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy for Southern Africa.

The MTF initiative was created in 2018 to increase the skills base in Africa’s film and television production industry.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the two successful applicants, Nkosilesisa Ncube and Nelson Madzima, both from Bulawayo, were selected after rigorous interviews.

Dziva said the 2019-2020 academy year will start with a 12-month training programme at the MTF Academies in Lusaka, Zambia on October 1.

“The MTF Academy concept is part of the overall MultiChoice Factory initiative that seeks to enhance the film industry across Africa by expanding the pool of talent and encouraging young Africans to enter the industry,” she said.

“Three academies were set up last year: one in Lagos for West Africa, one in Nairobi for East Africa and one in Lusaka for Southern Africa. At each of these, 20 students study each year in a varied and comprehensive programme. Two Zimbabweans are about to complete studies after being selected for the 2018-2019 year which ends in September.”