Hi, Bad morning Econet users. You now have to shell out an additional bucks to buy data, WhatsApp and SMS bundles. Here are the new prices:

Data bouquets

DailyWeekly Monthly

Social media bouquets

Daily bouquets Weekly bouquets Monthly bouquets

It’s noteworthy that this is the second time Econet has increased it’s prices this month. As the Zimbabwea Dollar continue to lose it’s value on a weekly basis, Econet (and everybody) is forced to increase it’s prices to make sure that it’s not receiving peanuts for it’s offerings. Expect Telecel and Netone to introduce new-increased prices in less than a month.

