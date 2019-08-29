Whilst I was compiling the new prices of data and SMSs bundles, I could not help but notice how frustrating it is to use Econet’s USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data). It’s USSD really needs some work.

What’s up with Econet’s USSD

Well, the only problem I have with Econet’s USSD is that one has to repetitively keep dialing *143# to get back to the main Menu of the USSD. When I was compiling Econet’s data bundes prices, I had to take great pains dialing the USSD code: *143# six times just to get back to the main Menu.

This could be easily avoided by just adding a functionality of being able to return back to the USSD menu without having to dial the USSD code again (and again and again).

What about Netone’s USSD?

But Netone’s USSD is the polar opposite of Econet’s. On Netone’s USSD, one can navigate the USSD without repetitively dialing the USSD code: *171#. Netone makes it possible to navigate it’s USSD by utilising a hash sign “#”. For instance after purchasing your bundles or requesting balance, one is able to go back to the main USSD menu by just entering a “#”. Check the screenshots below:

Maybe I’m being petty but when you use Netone’s USSD you’d feel and understand where I’m coming from. In a world where user-experience is now being prioritised, I guess you can forgive me for being so fastidious about such a (little) thing. And also, judging by the geeks who are pining for trivial things like bazel-less phones, maybe I’m better by comparison to cry out for a better USSD user experience.

I would be glad if Econet takes a leaf out of Netone’s copy book and make it possible to easily navigate it’s USSD. Are you with me?

P.S By the time of publishing this article, I couldn’t test a Telecel sim card to see if their USSD is like Netone’s or Econet’s. If it’s like Netone’s USSD then, I praise them too but if not then they I hope they will tweak their USSD too.