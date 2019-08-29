Sikhumbuzo Moyo,n. Senior Sports Reporter

HAVING recorded their worst start to a season in over four decades, Highlanders troop into Gibbo Stadium this afternoon hoping to halt their 13 game winless streak on the road.

They face off against a highly motivated Triangle United, who themselves have gone for 13 games in all competitions without a loss; keeping clean sheets in their last four matches.

Highlanders’ last win on the road was on July 22, 2018, when they ironically beat Triangle United 1-0. Since then, it has been draws and losses for the black and white striped army, whose season kicked off with a damaging labour unrest followed by boardroom wars in the first half of the season which led to the suspension and eventual sacking of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general, Israel Moyo.

That Highlanders are a giant in serious trouble is in no doubt, and the sooner they face up to this reality and try to remedy the situation, the better for this great institution.

Failure to record a win in the first seven league games in almost 40 years is an embarrassment, and failure to register an away win in 13 outings for a team with such a great history is unacceptable, also factoring in that Highlanders were the only team that hadn’t scored two digit figures in goals scored after 15 games, in a league that has four teams that came from Division One.

It’s an indication that perhaps all is not well, administratively, technically or both.

The players are there and that is why national team coaches found it prudent to pick goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube.

Of the seven players in the various age group national sides, two are captains, Mbeba for the Under-20s and Dube for the Under-23 side, while Sibanda deputises Partson Jaure in the Chan squad.

All three key members of the technical staff, Mandla Mpofu, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Tembo Chuma are also national team coaches, but things just don’t seem to work out at club level.

While it is mathematically possible for Highlanders to win the league, as is Mpofu’s dream, reality points to a frightening reality of a desperate fight to avoid relegation.

So this afternoon, Bosso are clear underdogs who must rise and defy the odds.