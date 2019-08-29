Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO-FUSION songbird, Lee McHoney, is ready to share her debut album which she says is dedicated to her daughter Sana.

She said the eight-track offering, which will be launched at the newly opened Jazz Café (situated at the Bulawayo Centre) at 6PM today, was named after her daughter.

Supporting Lee Mchoney will be crooner MJ Sings, Qeqeshiwe Mntambo and Antivirus Dance crew.

Giving people an insight into the album, Lee McHoney, who calls herself “Your Future baby mama”, said: “The album tackles different aspects of my life – my daughter and the passing of my mother. It also gives an insight into my love life”.

The tracks on the album include Sana Lwami, My Qualifier, Sobalinda, Leaving you, Sono Sami, Laphokhona, Dzoka and a bonus track, Omthandayo.

The artiste said she is anxious and hopes people come out to support her as she wants to show her prowess on stage. “I’m preparing for the show to be epic. At the same time, I’m so anxious and wonder if people will come. But I think they won’t let me down. With this album, I want to show people my live performance abilities so I hope they come,” said Lee McHoney.

On Heroes’ Day, she shared the stage with South Africa’s Sun El Musician and Simmy at a show at Cosmopolitan Night Club. She was warmly received by the crowd and got people dancing to her music.

Lee McHoney said she put some of her tracks from the new album to the test during that performance and learnt a lot about live performances.

“It was awesome because I didn’t expect the reaction I got from the audience since I was performing songs that I’d never performed before. I learnt a lot from that experience and during my launch, people will see a polished Lee McHoney,” she said.