By Philemon Jambaya

ZANU PF youth league has described MDC as a terrorist group bent on collapsing the Zimbabwean economy through sanctions.

Speaking to Zim Morning Post the ZANU PF Youth League boss Pupurai Togarepi said that they are going to push for a legislation which will punish those who asked for sanctions from the West.

“MDC is a party of terrorists, the party has committed terrorism by asking for sanctions from the West and America (United States of America), these people should be punished severely by the state,” Togarepi told the Zim Morning Post.

Togarepi went on to say that MDC was using sanctions and violence as a means of trying to bring the country to its knees and force President Emmerson Mnangagwa into dialogue outside the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

“They are using illegal sanctions and violent demonstrations to destabilise the economy and the peace which is currently prevailing in the country, their are motive is to enter in Government via the back door,” added Togarepi.

Togarapi has since asked the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Zyambi Ziyambi if it is possible to come up with a legislation which will prosecute MDC members who were part of the group which persuaded for sanctions to be imposed on Zimbabwe.

“I have since asked Minister of Justice if it is possible to come up with laws which criminalise the act of asking for sanctions against Zimbabwe,” narrated Togarepi.

Zimbabwe was placed under sanctions by Western countries in 2002 after the violent land reform programme which was fronted by former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries have, however, declared October 25 as a solidarity day against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

This came out in a communique at the 39th SADC Summit of the Heads of states and Government that was read out at the close of the high level meeting in Tanzania recently. Zim Morning Post