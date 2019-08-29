Pride Mahlangu, Business reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) will today host a breakfast stakeholder meeting in Bulawayo meant to bridge the gap between industry and academics.

The meeting will be held at a local hotel under the theme, “stakeholder engagement for sustainable engineering education for Zimbabwe’s Re-industrialisation agenda”.

Nust communication and marketing officer, Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni, said the stakeholder meeting was organised by the Faculty of Engineering under the Royal Academy of Engineering sponsorship.

“The Royal Academy Engineering Project that we are doing is about bridging the gap between academics and industry. The stakeholder meeting tomorrow is therefore meant to enhance talks between the industry and academic towards enriching engineering education,” said Mrs Nyoni. She said about 100 delegates that include chief executive officers of different companies are expected to attend the meeting.

The keynote speakers include, Dr Nduduzo Phuthi, the acting pro-vice-chancellor, Eng Dr W M Goriwondo, the dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Mr Godwin Muhoni, a member of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, Mr Joseph Gunda from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Engineer S Ncube from the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers, Eng E Jackson from Engineering Iron and Steel Association of Zimbabwe and Engineer S Msimanga who is representing women in engineering. — @pridesinstinctz.