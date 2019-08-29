Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator Ambassador Bishow Parajuli yesterday commended Government policies that include re-engagement, the anti-corruption drive and efforts to attract investment, saying these were important for the country’s development.

Ambassador Parajuli said this in a wide ranging interview with journalists to mark the end of his five-year tour of duty in Zimbabwe. “The approach of engaging globally, the approach of attracting investors into the country, changes in the rules and regulations or policies are the right steps going forward because aid is never a solution,” Ambassador Parajuli said. “We need to work in attracting the private sector so that there are more jobs and so on, and the same time the efforts that have been made to engage with the international financial institutions, the IMF, the World Bank, the African Development Bank are extremely important steps to get more funding and investment.

“What Zimbabwe needs at the moment is to attract investors, it needs more resources so the whole agriculture sector can be transformed.

There is a huge need for investment in the agriculture sector. There is also need for investment in the infrastructure area and mobilisation of mineral resources.”

He said Government should continue investing in the education of its citizens and exploit its abundant natural resources.

“Zimbabwe is indeed very much blessed with so much resources. Zimbabwe invested a lot of money in development of human capital and that was fantastic and must continue going forward,” he said.

Ambassador Parajuli also urged Government to continue strengthening governance institutions and remain resolute in the fight against corruption.

“Strengthening various institutions so they deliver in the right way is important. We really applaud the steps being taken in terms of fighting corruption,” he said.

“Corruption is a threat to development, it takes away people’s money and public resources for many things. Therefore, it is important to curb it.

“The leadership drive in anti-corruption is applauded so I think overall I am very pleased with the direction the country is going in terms of long term development, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and then the subsequent plan and continued efforts to engage with the investing community and I think the input by the leadership is commendable.”

Government has adopted the TSP as a short-term measure in its efforts to achieve an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The anti-corruption drive was re-energised following the appointment of the Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo chaired Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission board.

This has seen the arrest of high profile figures like former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Priscah Mupfumira.