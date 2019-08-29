A week ago CBZ sent out a warning to their clients regarding a fake message that was circulating asking for clients details. It seems this is not a situation exclusive to CBZ as FBC is also sending out a similar message.

FBC Bank notes with concern the spread of fake communication across various platforms purporting that the bank is requesting client’s CVV/CVC2/CVV2 number and any other account details.

We advise our valued clients and all stakeholders to disregard the false messages which are not originating from FBC Bank and not to disclose their full card number, PIN number, CVV number, Card expiry date, OTP or any one of the card security details to anyone by any means, including those claiming to be FBC employees.

Please be advised that FBC Bank and Building Society are not in way associated with individuals communicating with our clients using unofficial contact details requesting for confidential card details.