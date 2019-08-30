Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC face Bosso 90 at Luveve Stadium this afternoon, two weeks after their midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira’s season came to an abrupt end after sustaining a leg fracture.

Kutsanzira underwent a successful operation on Wednesday evening and the doctors said the midfielder will only be in a position to start light training in December.

The 30-year-old Kutsanzira said: “I’m happy that the operation has finally been done after two weeks and hopefully the pain will ease soon. The doctor said I should be discharged on Sunday. I’m grateful to Bulawayo City for not abandoning me at a time of need like this. I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to help my team this season, but I know they are a fantastic group of hard workers and are capable of winning the championship.” On CIWU midfielder, Tyson Mazithulela, whose crude tackle effectively ended his season in City’s 3-1 win, Kutsanzira said it happens in football and “I hope he doesn’t do it again to someone. He must just play his soccer and enjoy the game”.

The Bulawayo City midfielder hopes to emulate FC Platinum striker Rodwell Chinyengetere and Zambia-based midfielder Winston Mhango, who suffered similar career threatening injuries, but made comebacks and took their careers to greater heights.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda said they will miss Kutsanzira’s services. “We wish Innocent a speedy recovery and from what the doctors said, he should be able to play next season. We will continue to support him,” Sibanda said.

Bulawayo City are second on the table with 35 points from 16 games and trail log leaders, Talen Vision, by two points.

Vision are away to Binga Pirates tomorrow, while third-placed ZPC Hwange will lock horns with Moto Moto in a Hwange derby.

Zifa Southern Region Division 1 week 18 fixtures

Today: Bosso 90 v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 12PM)

Tomorrow: Casmyn v CIWU (Turk Mine), Binga Pirates v Talen Vision (Binga), Toronto v Makomo (Brad Barracks,12PM), Moto Moto v ZPC Hwange (Mpumalanga) Mainline v Arenel (Plumtree), Ajax v Mosi Rovers (Crescent, 12PM)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Talen Vision 17 10 7 0 23 5 18 37

Bulawayo City 16 10 5 1 32 7 25 35

ZPC Hwange 17 8 6 3 14 7 7 30

CIWU 16 7 5 4 20 14 6 26

Indlovu Iyanyathela 17 6 7 4 18 6 12 25

Bosso 90 17 6 7 4 23 20 3 25

Makomo 16 6 6 4 20 15 5 24

Binga Pirates 15 6 4 5 15 14 1 22

Mainline 16 4 5 7 17 20 -3 17

Casmyn 17 4 4 9 12 20 -8 16

Ajax 15 4 4 7 18 23 -5 16

Moto Moto 16 4 4 8 11 21 -10 16

Arenel 17 3 6 8 14 24 -10 15

Toronto 17 4 3 10 15 29 -14 15

Mosi Rovers 17 3 3 11 9 26 -17 12

