Bongani Ndlovu Showbiz Correspondent

THE Spring Feelings Jazz and Soul concert, headlined by renowned guitarist Louis Mhlanga that was supposed to be held in Bulawayo tomorrow, has been postponed to next month due to what organisers say are “technical”challenges.

Jazz lovers were expected to watch Mhlanga perform alongside Jeys Marabini, South Africa-based Nigerian saxophonist, Ola Sax (Adetola Olaiya Aina) and South African female sax player, Linda Tshabalala. Also the Cool Crooners, Mr Prince and The Bulawayo Jazz Club were set to perform.

The show organised by Big Scale Entertainment was pencilled for Impala Events Centre.

While apologising for the postponement, a representative of the organisers of the concert, Sibonginkosi Tshabalala, said the show would now be held at the same place on September 28.

“As Big Scale Entertainment we would like to apologise for the postponement of the concert to September 28. We would’ve loved to have every artiste on the line-up in Bulawayo by Friday, but due to some technical issues, it’s not possible hence the postponement,” said Tshabalala.

He said advance tickets were supposed to be sold yesterday, but they had to halt the process because of the postponement.

“The sale of tickets was due to start today, so we don’t have anyone with an advance ticket. Advance tickets will be sold two weeks before the event,” said Tshabalala.