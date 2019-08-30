Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

Harare City 2-0 Chapungu

HARARE City’s revival story under new coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, continued with this impressive Castle Lager Premiership victory at Rufaro yesterday.

Ishmael Wadi was the star of the show as he opened the scoring before setting up the second for William Manondo in the first half.

The Sunshine Boys took their tally to 25 points and climbed up the ladder from 14th to 11th place and just two points now separate them with ninth-placed Chapungu.

They completed a double over over the airmen as they also won the reverse tie 1-0 at Mandava.

It was Chitembwe’s second win, in as many matches, since he took over from Mark Mathe a fortnight ago.

Interestingly, the pattern appears to be that he takes on the teams that Caps United would have played last and – so far – he has beaten them both.

Four days after leading his new troops, to a 1-0 win over Highlanders at Barbourfields, Chitembwe had warned his troops of the need to retain concentration against a Chapungu side high on confidence.

And his charges responded well with a dominant display over the visitors.

Though Chapungu looked threatening in the initial stages, Harare City soon took the game to their guests and forced four corners in quick succession.

And Wadi headed in the fourth corner, perfectly delivered by Takudzwa Chimwemwe on the half hour mark. Wadi would follow that by setting up Manondo who roasted his marker before placing the ball beyond Talbert Shumba’s reach on the stroke of half time.

Chitembwe’s men are yet to concede in 180 minutes and he praised his charges’ attitude.

“My boys played well and the result is what we wanted. I am very happy with the response from the boys considering the difficult situation we have been in.

“It feels great to win, we will continue working hard.

“The boys’ attitude, and everything else, is exactly what we expect from them,” said Chitembwe.

His Chapungu counterpart, Rodwell Dhlakama, said it was a good match despite their loss.

“The match was scintillating by Premiership standards. But our opponents were quick on the ball and I think that’s where we lost it.

“We failed to retain much possession in the middle of the park. Our opponents in the end managed to create several chances and they scored twice.

“We tried to re-group in the second half but it was difficult chasing the game. We ended up losing and, so, congratulations to Harare City,” he said.

Chapungu had their own moments especially in the second half but Denver Mukamba and Philip Marufu couldn’t beat goalkeeper, Maxwell Nyamupangedengu.