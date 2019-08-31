Showbiz Correspondent

SIX bands from Bulawayo will battle it out during the province’s Chibuku Road to Fame music competition taking place at Phekiwe Beer Garden in Nkulumane 12 today.

The groups that are competing for a slot at the national finals scheduled for Harare are Zvimba Stars (Sungura), Abeluleki Besizwe (Mbaqanga), African Tribe (Afro Jazz), Afro Queens (Afro Jazz), Mabuya Super Sounds and Tshitshi Super Sounds (Rhumba/Tshibilika).

Event organisers, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said the winning music group will walk away with $1 500 while the second and third place will pocket $1 300 and $1 200 respectively.

Last year the provincial finals were won by African Tribe who are hoping to retain the top spot.

William Nyandoro, NACZ Bulawayo programmes officer said all was set for the competition, a collaborative effort between Delta Bevarages and NACZ which seeks to identify and promote talent in music.

He said the competition which is in its 18th year, was for groups that have never recorded before.

“The competition seeks to promote the development of music groups through identifying those with potential to produce recordable material. The competition is open only to groups that have not recorded before.

“Groups are accorded the right to play any type of music as long as it is original work,” said Nyandoro.

Provincial finals have been held in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Harare, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland East.

Midlands will host its finals next Saturday at Mkoba beerhall in Gweru. Manicaland will host its finals on the same day with Mashonaland Central wrapping up the provincial finals on September 14.

The provincial winners will then battle it out for the national title on October 5 at the Glamis Arena.

Last year, the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals were not held because of the cholera epidemic which saw the Government halting public gatherings.

Bulawayo was last crowned national champions in 2006 when the then Blackface won the title.