Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the third edition of the Fortune ‘‘Fokoza’’ Ncube Juniors’ Football tournament set for tomorrow at Esikwakweni ground in Entumbane.

Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Zebra Revolution, Bulawayo Chiefs, FMSA, City Rovers, Dulibadzimu from Beitbridge and ALMA from Harare will take part in this year’s competition.

Defending champions, Zebra Revolution, will be hoping to win the title for the third time in succession.

Winners of the competition will walk away with a new kit, trophy, soccer balls, medals, water bottle holders and medals. Runners up will get bibs, soccer balls and medals.

Spokesperson, Mike Dube, said all was in place ahead of the competition.

“All is set for the tournament following a successful draw that we had during the week. We call on all soccer enthusiasts to come and witness some of the great talent Bulawayo has on offer,” said Dube.

The motive for the tournament is to help the community fight against drug abuse as well as help with talent identification in the city.

The founder and sponsor of the tourney, Ncube, played for several clubs including Hwange FC, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Mambas as well as Motor Action.

His professional career ended prematurely because of an eye ailment and he turned to junior development football soon after his untimely retirement.

He's now employed as one of the head coaches at Sporting CP Academy based in South Africa.