Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Warriors’ interim coach, Joey Antipas, has flatly refused to be drawn into the Zifa/Warriors’ internal politics amid growing belief that a “bloodbath” was initiated by the national association on players who were suspected to be Afcon revolt masterminds.

The Chicken Inn gaffer said he would not be drawn into commenting about some of the players that did duty for the country in the failed Afcon finals campaign in Egypt but said he believes those that he called will be the backbone of the future national team.

“I will not comment on that (bloodbath), hope you respect my views,” said the two times championship winning coach.

He said the players that were called into camp for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminary round qualifier against minnows Somalia were enjoying great football at their respective clubs and hence deserved to be called up to the national team.

“The squad that we came up with has some fringe players who were performing very well and deserve to be called up right now so as to give our national team a broader base to choose from.

“I would still like to bring in more players especially from the British brigade so as to make the team a formidable side so that when the substantive coach is named, we have a large pool to of players to choose from.

“What I want to do is just to create a good player base, if you look at the team it’s a young team and one thing for is that some of the players called up will make a big impact in the future Warriors team,” said Antipas

The Warriors are expected to troop into camp on Monday ahead of departure for the first leg in Djibouti on Tuesday.

The second leg is set for Barbourfields Stadium on September 8.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) MacClive Phiri (Highlanders) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC) Clive Augusto (Maritzburg United) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Evans Rusike (Supersport United)