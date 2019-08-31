Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 1-0 Bosso 90

BOSSO 90 players wept uncontrollably after all their hard work was undone by an injury time strike from Bulawayo City defender, Zibusiso Sibanda, in a Zifa Southern Region Division One encounter at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The Bosso starlets had done well to shut out City for the entire 90 minutes but a lapse in concentration from the Highlanders developmental side’s defence allowed City to steal the vital three points.

The goal turned out to be last kick of the game and what followed were emotional scenes on the field of play as the Bosso 90 players fell to the ground weeping.

Sources said the boys had been promised some bonuses by a well wisher if they beat or held the title hopefuls.

“It was a disheartening loss, we played against an experienced side and we always tell these boys to fight till the end. If you look at the games that we have lost or drawn this season it is always right at the end. Today we kept on telling them to concentrate right through to the end. However, we are happy with the way the boys played and how they are progressing as a team,” said Bosso 90 assistant coach, Siza Khoza.

City said experience won the day.

“I believe experience won us this game today. Bosso 90 played well but we knew we had the advantage of experience. We scored very late because they thought it was over but we kept pushing. Our players understand that it is not over till it’s over.

“Now we shift focus to our next game which is against Casmyn next week. As a club we are not worried about other teams we just want to take each game as it comes,” said City assistant coach, Johannes Ngodzo.

City are now top of the table with 38 points, a point ahead of Talen Vision who are away to Binga Pirates this afternoon.

Third-placed ZPC Hwange will lock horns with Moto Moto in a Hwange derby that is expected to produce thrills and spills. Top four hopefuls Indlovu Iyanyathela are on a bye.

Zifa Southern Region Division 1 week 18 fixtures

Today: Casmyn v CIWU (Turk Mine), Binga Pirates v Talen Vision (Binga), Toronto v Makomo (Brad Barracks,12PM), Moto Moto v ZPC Hwange (Mpumalanga) Mainline v Arenel (Plumtree), Ajax v Mosi Rovers (Crescent, 12PM)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 17 11 5 1 33 7 25 38

Talen Vision 17 10 7 0 23 5 18 37

ZPC Hwange 17 8 6 3 14 7 7 30

CIWU 16 7 5 4 20 14 6 26

Indlovu Iyanyathela 17 6 7 4 18 6 12 25

Bosso 90 18 6 7 5 23 21 2 25

Makomo 16 6 6 4 20 15 5 24

Binga Pirates 15 6 4 5 15 14 1 22

Mainline 16 4 5 7 17 20 -3 17

Casmyn 17 4 4 9 12 20 -8 16

Ajax 15 4 4 7 18 23 -5 16

Moto Moto 16 4 4 8 11 21 -10 16

Arenel 17 3 6 8 14 24 -10 15

Toronto 17 4 3 10 15 29 -14 15

Mosi Rovers 17 3 3 11 9 26 -17 12

