Mthabisi Tshuma

Top music promoters, DTL Records, who have been hosting shows in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls almost weekly since the beginning of the year, will give Gwanda a taste of their magic tonight when they host Madlela Skhobokhobo at Phoenix Pub and Shisanyama.

This event comes barely two weeks after DTL Records marked their territory at the same venue with a show which featured erotic dancer Bev who mesmerised fans.

For tonight’s event, Gwanda’s Zhezhingtons, Master Joe, Bulawayo’s up-and-coming dancehall artistes Jah Practice and King Adiza have been invited to share the stage with Madlela. The musicians will be supported by the pub’s resident DJ Jaziri who is a darling to many revellers because of his diverse music selection.

DTL Records spokesperson, Terminator Makoni said they are committed to providing quality entertainment to all corners of the country.

“From the beginning of the year, we’ve been hosting shows in Bulawayo, Zvishavane and Victoria Falls as we want to give people quality entertainment and expose them to well organised events. The shows have generally been well attended and have given the artistes, mostly Zimdancehall, the exposure they need,” Makoni said.

He said their focus was now on Gwanda as the town is rapidly developing but have been denied quality entertainment. Makoni said while providing quality entertainment, the shows also promoted local artistes. — @mthabisi_mthire