Tendai Rupapa in Kanyemba

CASES of risky home child deliveries will soon be a thing of the past in Kanyemba following the opening of a fully-equipped mothers’ shelter for expecting mothers in Chiruhwe village.

In the past, most expectant mothers delivered babies at home with help from untrained midwives who could not handle complications.

This resulted in deaths of the newborn babies or their mothers.

The women resorted to home deliveries due to long distances they had to travel to the nearest health facility, with some reportedly walking for more than 15km.

So bad was the situation that some mothers reportedly spent two days on the road to health facilities.

Other women were also deterred from making regular visits to clinics for check-ups due to fear of wild animals.

The Angel of Hope Foundation led by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa responded by opening a mothers’ shelter.

The shelter — which was commissioned and handed over to the community by the Health and Child Care Ambassador, Amai Mnangagwa yesterday, has facilities for both the mothers and their newborn babies.

It has a waiting ward, lounge, kitchen, toilets and bathrooms.

The shelter was constructed at Chapoto Clinic where nurses will give medical attention to the expecting mothers when necessary.

The First Lady, who is on the ground assessing the needs of the community, has rolled out sewing, knitting and cooking clubs and provided a team of experts for hands-on training.

She launched the clubs in Chiruhwe village and similar projects will be rolled out in all the Kanyemba villages, with the aim of empowering women.

Amai Mnangagwa said she was going to bring experts to teach the Chiruhwe village on castor bean production.

The sleepy village also came to life as various sporting activities, modelling and cooking competitions were held in the village.

Participants walked away with various prizes and the First Lady pledged to provide the netball teams with the necessary kits.

Addressing the gathering, Amai Mnangagwa urged the women to desist from giving birth at home.

“Expecting mothers, I have brought beds for you and other equipment which you will use during your stay at this shelter which was constructed by Angel of Hope Foundation,” she said.

“I urge you all to take good care of this place so that you have a place to stay while nurses monitor you if you have complications,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said it was her wish to see the women participating in income-generating projects so that they become self-reliant.

The First Lady joined the Doma women during the training sessions and sewed two skirts and a blouse.

“Women, I do not want you to just sit at home without doing anything waiting for hand-outs, I have brought sewing machines, make use of them,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa also expressed concern over rampant child marriage cases among the Doma people.

One of the mothers at the newly opened shelter is a 31-year-old woman expecting her seventh child.

She told the First Lady she got married at 15.

“It is painful for a child to bear a child. Children should grow up and mature before getting married.

“Parents stop marrying off your children before they are of age,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

Mashonaland Central Provincial nursing officer, Mrs Elizabeth Manjonjori, thanked the First Lady for building the mothers shelter in Kanyemba.

A Kanyemba woman, Mrs Stella Bhasikoro, said she used to be a professional tailor who sent her children to school using money realised from the venture.

She had stopped due to lack of resources and motivation but thanked the First Lady for reviving her passion, adding she was willing to teach her fellow villagers the necessary skills.

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central, Province Monica Mavhunga, attended the function and applauded the First Lady for supporting the Kanyemba community.