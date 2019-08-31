Victor Maphosa, Harare Bureau

Government has implored the new Zimpapers board to continue projecting a unifying and patriotic message, a key component in achieving Vision 2030.

Speaking after meeting incoming Zimpapers board members in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said it was important for the organisation to serve national interest and be a source of credible information.

“We expect that you will insist that this company continues to serve national interest. Take time to fully appreciate the strategic focus of the Second Republic as espoused by President Mnangagwa,” she said.

“Zimpapers has to project a patriotic and unifying message in line with the national vision espoused by the President in his new dispensation.

“Let me point out that Zimpapers is predominantly a content company, whatever decisions you will make must ensure that Zimpapers remains the dominant media company in this country and beyond. It must remain a credible source of information, which means you must insist on ethical behaviour at all times,” Minister Mutsvagwa said.

She urged Zimpapers to disseminate the message of hope, which she said was missing among Zimbabweans.

“For too long, publishing newspapers houses have been preoccupied in the primitive (mode) of petty power feuds. Economic literacy is singularly amiss in our boardrooms at a time of the wholesale economic overhaul.

“Thus the message of hope, of light at the end of the tunnel is not being communicated to the nation. Our people are no strangers to sacrifice, even supreme loss as long as they are given hope.

“It is important seminars and briefs with key public and private sector figures privy to Transitional Stabilisation Programme are central to understanding the thrust of the new economy.”

She said the message needed to get through that a successful and robust national economy delivering prosperity to Zimbabweans was the most pressing patriotic challenge.

Speaking at the same occasion, incoming board chairperson Mr Tommy Sithole said his board was dedicated to the success of Zimpapers.

“We collectively thank you for considering us for this very important nation-building activity and all of us are absolutely dedicated to make Zimpapers assignment a success.

“We are going to do our best. All of us understand the enormity of the responsibility that has been bestowed on our shoulders.

“Each and one of us is experienced in corporate affairs, in law, in many other activities and none of us has failed in our activities and we are not going to start now,” Mr Sithole said.

He said as the board, it was important to understand where the Government was going so that they can effectively play their part. Mr Sithole said media consumption was changing with new technologies, and Zimpapers was ready for the change.

The incoming chair, who is a veteran journalist, aviation and sports expert once served as Editor of The Chronicle, The Herald, Editor-in-chief of Zimpapers and Business Development Editor.

Other board members, drawn from various fields, include Ms Primrose Ruvarashe Kurasha, Mrs Sibyl Madzikanda, Ms Tsungai Chibvongodze, Messrs Tatenda Chiweshe, and Larson Mhango and Dr Shingi Munyeza.