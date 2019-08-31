Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE inaugural Premier Soccer League international football symposium set for the resort town of Victoria Falls next month is gathering momentum with some big name delegates confirming their attendance.

The two-day symposium, a platform for leading football experts from around the world, football enthusiasts and various stakeholders and fans where they will meet to discuss, analyse and share ideas on the game’s development will be held from October 10-12.

“It’s all on course with a number of renowned speakers confirming their attendance. We have confirmed names from Bundesliga in Germany, the Swiss League and a number who will present papers at the symposium. We will, however, give a detailed list of names by, say, next week but it’s all promising to be a huge success,” said the league’s media liaison officer Kudzi Bare.

The objectives of the symposium are to grow and market the PSL football brand, to create a networking forum for football stakeholders, to share and exchange ideas for the benefit of football and its stakeholders as well as to promote sports tourism.

The line-up of speakers will include representatives from the World Leagues Forum (WLF), various heads of international and regional leagues and local experts.

The PSL became a full member of the WLF in September last year, becoming the sixth African league after Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Guinea.

The WLF represents 37 members and was established in 2016. It is chaired by Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the English Premier League.

“This football symposium promises to be an innovative event featuring a series of presentations on governance, club licensing, sponsorship, media and sport tourism. These presentations will go a long way towards promoting and improving all aspects of Zimbabwean football through learning from other advanced leagues,” said the PSL early this month.

The symposium is open to football clubs, tourism players, financial institutions, other sporting codes, regional leagues, media organisations, football sponsors, corporates, football fans and tertiary institutions.