Sports Reporter

REBEL Riders club will today play host to a mass ride titled “Tour de Byo” that is expected to draw participants from across the country.

The ride will start from the Central Business District making its way through various western suburbs to the final destination at Club 747 in Kingsdale. Over 20 bikers are expected to be part of the event that will see bikers cover 64 km.

“We want to show the public that biking is not only for a selected few but for anyone and everyone. Biking has its own meaning to each individual, hence different people can be interviewed to get their opinion. So our mass ride is from town through the western suburbs to 747 where we might have one or two games.

During the ride we will have breaks where we will interview a few people to find out why they got into biking and why they love biking,” said Panashe Kufa from Rebel Riders club.

After the mass ride, bikers will move to Samuel Parirentatwa Street where they will participate in games that include arm wrestling, slow ride, wheelies and loudest bike. – @innocentskizoe