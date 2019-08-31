Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Spar Bonsa T20 league has reached the semi-finals stage with matches lined up at Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy this weekend.

Badgers, Raptors, Hawks and defending champions, Blazers, are the teams that made it to the semi-finals.

The first match today is a mouth-watering clash between log leaders Badgers and second placed Raptors. Hawks will go head-to-head with Blazers with the winner set to face the loser of the first match between Badgers and Raptors.

The team that wins in the third match will progress to face the winner of the first match in the finals tomorrow, while the loser of the second match will face the loser of the third match to determine third and fourth place.

Spar Bonsa T20 league tournament director Duncan Frost said: “The tournament has been good. We have had some excellent games that had really close finishes, games going all the way to the 20th over and teams winning by a run or two. This weekend promises to be even better.

“We are very happy with the way the tournament has progressed.

“The players have enjoyed it, even the fans have come in numbers and now each team is developing a fan base”.

Frost said they were looking towards the future as they are preparing for next year’s edition, which also guarantees to be successful.

“Basically we start planning for next year. We want to grow this tournament in terms of exposure and expand to include more players and teams.

Next year’s tournament promises to be bigger and better,” he said.

Meanwhile, bottom of the log sides; Sabres and Tigers will battle it out for fifth and sixth place tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today: Badgers v Raptors (0730hrs), Hawks v Blazers (1040hrs), Loser of first eliminator v Qualifier (1350hrs)

Tomorrow: Sabres v Tigers (0730hrs), Loser of second eliminator v Loser of qualifier (1040hrs), Winner of first eliminator v Winner of second eliminator (1350hrs)

Table

P W L T P BP Total

Badgers 10 8 2 0 24 6 30

Raptors 10 6 4 0 18 8 26

Hawks 10 6 4 0 18 7 25

Blazers 10 4 6 0` 12 9 21

Sabres 10 5 5 0 15 6 21

Tigers 10 1 9 0 3 4 7