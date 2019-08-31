Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has said it is alive to prevailing economic hardships and was taking practical steps towards addressing them.

Speaking at a rally in Brunapeg, Mangwe district, where he was drumming up support for the party’s candidate for the Mangwe by-election set for Saturday next week, Cde Hlalani Mguni, the party’s national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo said the party would deal with high prices and transport costs.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF deputy chief whip Cde Obedingwa Mguni who was husband to Cde Hlalani Mguni. “Zanu-PF is aware of the challenges facing our people. The water problems, drought, human animal conflicts involving elephants, prices of basic commodities that are skyrocketing and the high transport costs. We are aware of all these problems and as the ruling party mandated to govern, we are working on addressing these challenges,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

He said the ruling party is satisfied with Government’s efforts to address the prevailing economic hardships.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said the introduction of Zupco buses and silo shops are some of the Government efforts meant to cushion the people.

“We are also responding to the drought through providing food aid to both rural and urban families that are food insecure. We want to assure the nation that no one will starve. We are also working on increasing Zupco buses so that the buses service rural areas as well. Schools should also comply with Government policy that learners must not be sent away for non-payment of fees,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

He warned those in authority not to abuse their positions.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said some people have been arrested for diverting grain meant for the vulnerable.

He said natural disasters such as Cyclone Idai and drought were a major setbacks as their impact require a lot of resources.

Cde Khaya-Moyo lauded Government and its partners for promptly responding to the urgent needs of Cyclone Idai victims.

He said the nation should strive for peace as violence and disunity will not bring development.

Cde Khaya-Moyo censured party members for speaking on behalf of the party without following protocol.

“ I’m the national party spokesperson authorised to speak on behalf of the party. We can’t have anyone just speaking on behalf of the party,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

Turning to the upcoming by-election, he said party members should vote for continuity in Cde Mguni.

“This woman was always with her husband the late Cde Obedingwa Mguni so she knows the programmes he was working on and we should therefore vote for her to complete her late husband’s projects,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo. — @nqotshili