Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the biggest names in the world of technology and he’s is also one of the richest men in the world with over $100 billion in wealth. The Microsoft founder is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary series Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates which takes us deep into his celebrated and controversial career and life. In a blog post titled “My Story Is Coming Soon On Netflix”, Gates said:

I’ve got some exciting news to share: I spent the last couple years participating in a Netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s finally coming out next month.

It was fun to spend time answering questions both serious and silly. The strangest part about participating in a documentary like this is having to talk about your own life so much. I can talk all day and night about my work, but discussing my personal history is just not something that comes naturally to me. Luckily, director Davis Guggenheim and his team were total pros.

I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together. You can watch the trailer here:

The series is made up of three episodes, and it’s available on Netflix starting on September 20. I’ve also got some cool things planned exclusively for Gates Notes Insiders about the series, so stay tuned!