Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

An international hotel group, the Radisson Hotel Group, has expressed interest in constructing a hotel in Bulawayo.

Radisson Hotel Group has more than 1 400 hotels worldwide and has opened a new hotel in Africa every 60 days over the last 24 months.

According to the recent Bulawayo City Council minutes, the new hotel will increase number of hotel beds and enable the city to attract major conferences and events and also create employment opportunities for citizens.

“The Director of Engineering Services received an application from Radisson Group of Hotels through the Mkhuze Global Investments expressing interest in developing a Hotel within Bulawayo,” read the minutes.

“Setting up a hotel will have a great impact on the economy of Bulawayo as the increase in the number of hotel beds in Bulawayo would enable the city to attract major conferences and also bring great employment opportunities from the construction phase up to the stage when it’s operational.”

The council deputy Director of Engineering Services Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube said Bulawayo has a deficit of more than 2 000 hotel beds.

“During big events like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, accommodation is a challenge for visitors. Hotel sites that were mainly awarded through a tender system previously have not yet been developed,” he said.

According to the minutes the Radisson Hotel Group had not specified or identified any area where the construction of the hotel will take place.

“Permission is therefore sought to negotiate with the applicants as it has previously proved to be effective with developments such as Parklands Shopping Centre, Nkulumane Mall and Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre having been developed through Council negotiating with the developer,” added Eng Ncube.

Council resolved to form an inter-departmental committee to negotiate with Mkhuze Global Investments on behalf of Radisson Hotel Group. — @thamamoe