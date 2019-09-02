Charles Leclerc claimed his first Formula One victory on an afternoon overshadowed by the death of his boyhood friend Anthoine Hubert at Spa on Saturday.

The Belgian Grand Prix took place despite Hubert, a 22-year-old Frenchman, perishing at Eau Rouge corner in a Formula Two race less than 24 hours earlier.

Leclerc was one of the emotional group of drivers drawn from F1 and F2, along with other motor-racing luminaries, who bowed their heads in memory of their lost brother.

Hubert’s mother, Nathalie, and brother, Victhor, held his helmet at the centre of the commemoration.

Leclerc, who grew up racing against Hubert, had struggled earlier in the day with the bereavement and pulled his cap down to hide his face as he made his way through the paddock.

He posted an Instagram picture of him with his arm around Hubert as kids, above the caption: ‘I can’t believe it. Rest in peace.’

His feelings echoed those of the paddock that has gasped in horror as America’s Juan-Manuel Correa ploughed through the middle of Hubert’s car at 160mph on Saturday afternoon. The unfortunate driver was declared dead at 6.35pm local time.

But despite the swirling passions, the 21-year-old Monegasque Leclerc held it all together to take victory from pole position. Lewis Hamilton was second and increased his championship lead to 65 points over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third.

Leclerc was largely untroubled through the 44-lap race, which was tinged with sadness. On lap 19 — the number Hubert carried on his car — fans stood in an ovation to the dead man.

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel had led briefly after he was brought in early to the pits, but his tyres gave up on him and he was passed by Hamilton on the Kemmel Straight. Vettel finished fourth.

Before then, the German had been ordered to make way for Leclerc, who was going faster and growing bigger in his mirrors. Vettel obliged obediently.

Max Verstappen crashed out on the first lap. He entangled his Red Bull with Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo and damaged his car. He then struggled for control at the top of Eau Rouge — around the spot where Hubert perished.

London-born Thai Alex Albon drove well on his Red Bull debut, going from 18th to fifth.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, running fifth, stopped on the last lap.

Antonio Giovinazzi crashed his Alfa at the end of the race. ‘I’m OK,’ he said.

Thank heavens for that.

Victory secured, Leclerc said: ‘This one is for Anthoine. It feels good but it is a difficult weekend.’ — mailonline