Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING Afro Fusion vocalist, Lee McHoney, who recently completed her debut album, will be embarking on a tour of Bulawayo to promote it.

The artiste launched her seven-track album titled Sana last Thursday at the newly opened Jazz Club in the city. The launch was attended by friends, fellow artistes and music enthusiasts who were serenaded by Lee McHoney.

Hungry for success, Lee said for one’s music to have an impact, it must be vigorously marketed.

Her first stop will be at the Large City Hall this Saturday where she will perform at the Skyz Metro FM Umcimbi Wabantu celebrations.

“After Umcimbi Wabantu, I’ll take the album around the city as a way to promote it. From there, I’ll perform at the Intwasa Women, Words and Wine event later this month.

“I’m still finalising venues and dates for the tour and if I get a positive response, I’ll also take it outside Bulawayo,” she said.

Lee, who was featured on Jah Prayzah’s song Chipo, said her focus for now is not making money but getting her name out there.

“This album has been uploaded on YouTube so that people access it for free as I want it to be accessed by as many people,” said Lee McHoney.

She said the launch had spurred her on as she got a warm reception.

“It was overwhelming to see the number of people who came to see me perform,” she said.