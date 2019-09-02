Harare Bureau

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Hwange

MANICA Diamonds registered their first win at Vengere with an impressive showing in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie here yesterday.

Kick off was delayed by 15 minutes due to clash of team colours which led to both sides playing with identical black shorts after Hwange refused to change.

The home side’s Last Jesi scored twice, inside the opening four minutes.

He got his first in the opening minute.

The Gem Boys started play and launched an immediate attack which caught Hwange defenders at sea.

Defender Nomore Chinyerere hacked down Stanley Ngala and referee Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo awarded a free kick just outside the box.

Jesi took responsibility and curled his effort over the wall to beat a diving Taimon Mvula in goals for Hwange.

The visitors coach, Nation Dube, kept complaining to the match officials.

Jesi was celebrating again in the fourth minute when he slotted home after beating Felix Chindungwe and Mvula.

Arlton Ndlovu pulled one back in the 20th minute.

Dube kept complaining and even charged at match officials at the break.

Police had to intervene.

The Hwange coach then claimed a member of the coaching staff was assaulted and it was no longer safe for them to play.

The second half only resumed after the intervention of match commissioner, Robert Mugosora.