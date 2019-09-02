Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Organisers of the Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe modelling contest have postponed the event which was supposed to take place in Kwekwe this weekend to September 28.

The pageant that recognises curvy women was set to take place at King Solomon’s Hotel this Saturday but due to unforeseen circumstances, organisers have moved the event.

The pageant’s spokesperson, Alexio “Goodchild” Gwenzi without wanting to delve more into the postponement said: “We regret to announce the change of dates of the pageant. This is due to reasons beyond our control but we’d like to assure all the participants and every stakeholder that the event is still on. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said Gwenzi.

He said preparations were still underway with organisers finalising contracts with artistes they want to perform on the day. Gwenzi said they were eyeing the likes of Tocky Vybes and Trevor Dongo.

“We’re geared for the pageant and now have the final list of contestants after we concluded auditions across the country. We really got a positive response,” he said.