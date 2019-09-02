Netone’s service is better than Econet’s because there’s a chance that you will exchange your US Dollars for Zimbabwe Dollars cash (although it will be subject to availability). Rest assured that you can sell your US Dollars and receive your Zimbabwe Dollars in electronic money anytime – both through Zipit and OneMoney.

Where to sell your US Dollars

Netone says it’s not every Netone outlet/shop that you can walk into and sell your US dollars. They said Bureau De Change licenses are being awarded on a shop-by-shop basis and not a single license for all it’s shops.

Anyhow, at the moment, the only Netone shop that you can walk into to exchange your US Dollars for Zimbabwe Dollars is the Netone Kopje Plaza

Can one sell through the USSD as well or selling is exclusively through walking into a Netone shop?

“At the moment customers have to visit the licensed NetOne shop [to be able to buy or sell US Dollars]”, according to Netone.

Will individuals be able to buy forex from you or you are just buying only?

Netone says “individuals will be able to buy forex depending on availability”.