Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-WINNING poet Tinashe Tafirenyika is set to have her first stand-up-comedy act at the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo’s Borderline Insanity Comedy Show slated for September 26.

This will be her first shot at comedy after her hidden talent was spotted by some on social media.

“I made hilarious comments on Twitter and someone suggested that I do comedy. The organiser of the Borderline Insanity Comedy show who apparently saw my comments, invited me to try out standup comedy.

“I agreed as I saw this as another platform to express myself as I’m already a performer and content creator,” Tafirenyika said.

She said she is excited to venture into comedy and hopes it will be easy to come up with good content that the audience will love.

“The audience will be waiting for a punchline that will make everyone laugh so I’m focusing on my content. I hope it’ll be easy for me to give them some good comedy,” she said.

Tafirenyika will not be the only newbie as she will share the mic with Rudo Nyoni, a singer who will also be breaking into the stand-up-comedy scene.

Similar to Tafirenyika, Nyoni was overheard on social media saying she is funny and comedians should watch out.

“We eavesdropped on a conversation where Rudo Nyoni said she is funny and comedians should watch out. So we decided to have these two ladies perform at the Borderline Insanity Comedy Show,” wrote Lol Entertainment Zimbabwe who are partnering with the Borderline Insanity Comedy show.

The Borderline Insanity Comedy is a segment of Intwasa and will be held at Hope Centre. It will also feature performances by the hilarious King Kandoro, Andrew Manhanga, MaForty, Ezra and T1nda. – @waynecas