Talented singer Monalisa Kapofu on Saturday scooped $30 000 and a recording contract after being crowned winner of the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Talent Show 2019 competitionfinals held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The 25-year-old, who became the first female to win the competition, was awarded a recording contract with Jaracanda Culture and Media Corporation.

Kapofu won the grand prize after performing urban grooves singer Roki’s yesteryear hit “Chidzoka” and rhumba musician, Juntal’s song “Mutupo”. Mzwakhe Ncube, also known as Xoolboy, was the first runner-up and walked away with $15 000 while Bright Karangura was the second runners up and pocketed $7 500.

A Midlands State University graduate in Music and Musicology, Kapofu was overwhelmed by her victory.

“I am still in shock,” she said.

“I cannot believe that I was able to make it to the top since this was my first ever appearance in a talent show. I just wanted to give it a try and here I am today.”

Kapofu, who will be tying the knot in December, said she will use some of the money to cover her wedding expenses. Inspired by gospel musician Janet Manyowa and Roki, Kapofu is looking forward to recording her own music and create a place for herself in the music industry.

The event was organised by the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe in partnership with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation and the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.