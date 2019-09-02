Kwekwe-born Utakataka Express front man Peter Moyo, who recently turned 30, believes he is now mature enough to establish his own brand after the death of his father Tongai eight years ago.

Young Igwe, as Moyo is affectionately known, celebrated his birthday in the capital in style while surrounded by his friends, who included his close assosiate

Baba Harare.

His girlfriend, Caroline Rutendo Makamache, gave him a new BMW 323 vehicle as a birthday present.

Moyo confirmed receiving the vehicle and a number of presents including cash from Baba Harare.

“I and Baba Harare are very close to each other and we share a lot in common. Almost 80% of our time we will be together sharing notes and socialising,” Moyo

said.

The Musara Pavana singer said it was not easy taking over from his late father.

“l would like to thank all those who have supported me from the beginning up to now. Though we met hardships, we managed to conquer at the end and here we

are,” he said.

His latest album Mwana Wemurozvi has been well-received. After taking over at Utakataka Express, Moyo released albums — Mushonga Mukuru in 2013, Mabasa aMwari

(2015) and Mopao Mokonzi (2017).

Young Igwe has been doing shows across the country, attracting huge crowds.