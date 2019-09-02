Dendera musican Tryson Chimbetu, who is riding on the crest of a wave following the release of a new video to the song Maria off his late 2018 Kana Mazogara album, has promised an even more polished album this year as he seeks to entrench his position in local music circles.

The talented crooner, whose greatest asset is his silky voice which many have likened to Dendera founders Simon and Naison Chimbetu, said it was all systems go this year and fans should brace for more.

“I am happy with the spirit and thinking in my team. From management to band members, we are geared and raring to go and fans should expect better delivery at

our shows and even through the envisaged 2019 album, which should be out in the last quarter of the year,” Tryson said.

To demonstrate clarity of intent, Tryson’s manager Shepherd Machakanja said they had lined up a number of high-profile shows, including the family show today

at Charehwa Matombo Bar in Budiriro 2.

“We are going all out and we are leaving nothing to chance as we take our Marxist Dendera brand of music to the people. It’s Tryson Chimbetu season and fans

should brace for more,” Machakanja said.

“Beyond the usual shows whose updates we are sharing on our media platforms, we have a show on Sunday [today] at Charehwa Matombo Bar in Budiriro 2.”

The Marxist Dendera Brothers front-man, who recently signed a two-year branding deal with a local public relations company, said professionalism was paying for

him and he was expecting a big boom going forward.

“Engaging Esteem Communications was a good shot in the arm for Marxist Dendera Brothers,” Tryson said.

“We are artistes and our domain is creating music and delivering it to the people. Having Esteem Communications handling our brand development side of business

means more innovation and fruitful engagements with relevant arts stakeholders.”

Chimbetu’s sentiments were echoed by communications officer for Esteem Communications Delight Zharira, who said they were doing all they could to grow Tryson’s music brand.

“We believe in the potential of the local arts sector and we are excited about our engagement with Tryson Chimbetu. The prospects are too many and we are already seeing the results,” Zharira said.

“Esteem Communications is helping him with digital marketing, public relations, reputation management as well as the entire corporate affairs side of his work.

We are already in engagements with various potential partners and we expect a lot of positives out of them.”

Tryson Chimbetu’s 2018 album, which critics argue was a marked departure from the sombre and laid-back Tryson of old, has done well to position his art in the market.

Tracks like Maria, which already has an accompanying video, Ndazomuwana, Chipoko and Tochema KunaMwari, which carried the title chant Kana Mazogara’ are crowd

favourites at his shows.