Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

AMTEC Motors has launched a mobile workshop service in Masvingo aimed at improving convenience to clients.

Branch general manager, Mr Prince Chibinya, said the new mobile truck unit has all breakdown service components and tools to respond to client service requirements anywhere. It provides onsite services, which include field fleet services and home services for those with busy schedules.

“Amtec has added yet a special equipment, the mobile workshop truck, to its wide range of workshop tools and equipment,” he said.

“The new machine is one of its kind across the country, if not Sadc, and will provide the customer with an all round model of breakdown services.

“The mobile shop will bring relief and convenience to the motoring needs of our customers. It is equipped with service tools, generator, compressor, bench vice and cooling system testers.” — @walterbmswazie2