Susan Nyamangodo Manicaland Correspondent

A 63-YEAR-OLD shebeen owner was last week killed by a client in Marange after he refused to sell him beer around 1am.

Police confirmed the incident yesterday.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa told The Herald that they have since launched a manhunt for Kuziva Madondo (41) over the death of Maurice Machado.

“The accused, Kuziva Madondo (41) of Masase Village under Chief Marange, allegedly murdered Maurice Machado of Matiza Village after the later failed to sell him beer at 1am because it was late,” he said.

Madondo allegedly picked a stone and hit Machado.

“Machado also assaulted Madondo several times all over the body with a fist. The deceased cried for help and Nyasha Mutsakara (51) intervened,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Madondo ran away on seeing Mutsakara, but Machado later died.

Mutsakara reported the matter at Marange Police Station.Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Madondo.