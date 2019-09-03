Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

WOMEN entrepreneurs involved in consumer goods production should consider setting up supermarkets to create competition with established players, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, has said.

Addressing women entrepreneurs in Bulawayo last Friday, she said some women entrepreneurial groups in Harare who are making products such as detergents, candles, cooking oil and soft drinks, have approached her seeking advice on how their income generating projects could sustain their lives.

“They said ‘we don’t want to be defeated by the current economic storm and thus we are saying if the men are failing, we can succeed. But where to now, after we have produced our products which are ready for the market?

“Together with them, we came up with an idea that as women they can collectively have their own supermarkets selling different products that are collectively produced to meet demand at competitive prices,” said Dr Nyoni.

The Minister said with the retail concept in mind, women across the country have an opportunity to market their products as well as create competition at a time when prices of basic commodities are unjustifiably spiking.

“As entrepreneurs in Bulawayo, and the rest of the country, I am challenging you to set up your own supermarkets that you can supply with the products you produce. By so doing, you will be creating competition in the market that has been characterised by wanton price hikes,” she said.

During the meeting, women entrepreneurs highlighted that they were facing challenges related to marketing of their products, raw materials and foreign currency.

Earlier in her presentation, a representative from the Zimbabwe Women’s Empowerment Bank, Mrs Sanele Moyo, said her bank was ready to disburse loans to entrepreneurs.

“We have loans that we are ready to disburse to entrepreneurs in various sectors of the economy.

“We have loan packages among others that suit individuals and entrepreneurs that apply in groups. And to qualify for the group loan, which does not require collateral, a group has to constitute between three and nine people.

“And what we are encouraging you is to apply for loans as a group,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said she would also approach local universities to lobby them to research and develop some of the critical raw materials required by local entrepreneurs such as chemicals for products like detergents. — @okazunga