Showbiz Correspondent

TRIBAL house trio, Djembe Monks, will be sharing the stage with South Africans Black Motion, DJ Zinhle and Ringo Madlingozi during the Jacaranda Music Festival taking place in Harare next month.

The annual fete, whose aim is to bring together music lovers from all walks of life, will be held at Hellenic Sports Club from October 4 to 5. So far, event organisers have released the first batch of artistes and local artistes include Ammara Brown, Tamy Moyo, Norman Masamba, Bekezela, Jesa, Music According to Percussion, Mokoomba, Mbeu, Sylent Nqo and DJ Chucknosis.

Walter Wanyanya, the founder and director of the festival, said they were excited to have a Bulawayo group perform at the festival’s second edition.

“Djembe Monks will be announced in a week’s time as the second batch of artistes that’ll perform at the Jacaranda Music Festival. They’ll be one of the artistes from Bulawayo who will be performing this year and we’re excited,” said Wanyanya.

He said the festival was all about celebrating anything musical.

“We’re looking at the city (Harare), the people and music. The Jacaranda Music Festival is unique in that it covers all genres. It doesn’t focus on a certain genre as it’s all about celebrating music.”

Last year’s Jacaranda Music Festival which was attended by about 6 000 people had 14 acts from the likes of SA house music crew Mi Casa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Berita. They shared the stage with the late music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and acclaimed afro-fusion group, Mokoomba.

Wanyanya, who was Tuku’s manager, said he founded the festival two years back through his Ngoma Nehosho, an arts development company to among other things, promote young artistes by giving them exposure.

Explaining the festival’s naming, he said: “Usually in the first week of October, jacarandas are in full bloom in Harare hence why we named it the Jacaranda Music Festival. The city itself, without us having to do anything, is already celebrating as it’ll be colourful and beautiful.”