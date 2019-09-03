Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 10-MAN-GANG has been arrested for stealing gold ore valued at $16 000 from a mine in Gwanda.

Mehluli Ncube (36), Honest Mpofu (26), Artwell Moyo (29), Kingdom Ndlovu (21), Clayton Dube (24), Casper Dube (19), Sibangani Ndebele (28), Qondithemba Mpofu (30), Methuseli Ndebele (20) and Nephat Nyathi (48) all from Lushongwe were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, facing a charge of theft.

They were each remanded out of custody to September 10 on $100 bail.

Miss Nyathi granted the accused persons bail on condition that they continue residing at their given addresses and do not interfere with State witnesses.

They were also each ordered to report at Lushongwe Police Base every Friday.

In opposing bail, the investigating officer, Sergeant Phanuel Jakata, said the accused persons’ finger prints had been sent for verification to establish if had committed other offences. He said their accomplices were still at large and if released on bail that would jeopardise chances of arresting them.

Sgt Jakata also said the accused persons were facing a serious offence and could flee if granted bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said the gang, which was armed with knobkerries and axes, arrived in a truck at Ebon Mine and stole the gold ore.

“The accused persons who were armed with axes and knobkerries arrived at Ebon Mine in Lushongwe area on July 31 in the middle of the night. They found two workers Mr Charles Sibanda and Mr Petros Mbedzi. They threatened Sibanda and Mbedzi who fled from the scene and they loaded eight tonnes of gold ore into the truck and went away. The matter was reported to the police and the gang was arrested on August 23,” he said. – @DubeMatutu