Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

MINES and Mining Development Deputy Minister Cde Polite Kambamura has said Government is concerned with the emergence of militant groups fighting to control gold mining claims in the Midlands province.

Some of the fights have turned fatal and at one time machete-wielding artisanal miners invaded Kwekwe General Hospital while making a follow-up on a rival who had been hospitalised at the institution following a nasty fight over the control of a mine.

Addressing delegates who attended a devolution breakfast meeting hosted by Zimpapers group’ Business Weekly newspaper recently, Deputy Minister Kambamura said his ministry was worried about the violent clashes.

He appealed to police to take action against perpetrators of violence saying the development was not good for the industry.

“Let me take this opportunity to shun the emergence of militant groups in the province where some have been nicknamed “VeMabhemba,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kambamura urged police to assist in arresting perpetrators of violence in the mining sector.

“We call upon the Home Affairs (Ministry) to chip in and assist before this trend gets out of hand,” he said.

The deputy minister said artisanal miners play an important role in improving the country’s gold output.

He said the ministry was coming up with provincial mining committees to help solve disputes.

“The ministry is coming up with mining provincial committees. These will assist in resolving disputes which have also rendered some of our mining assets idle for a long time. The provincial mining committee will consist of officials from the Environmental Management Agency, (EMA, Zimbabwe National Water Authority, Local Government and immigration,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kambamura said the Ministry was also working on amending the Mines and Minerals Act to accommodate artisanal miners who under old laws were regarded as illegal miners.

“Hundreds of thousands of households are being sustained through artisanal miners and Government is in the process of amending the Mines and Mineral Act Mining Act to remove some of its sections that makes small scale mining illegal. This is to make sure that there is recognition of small scale miners. The current law was crafted in 1961 and the regime that was there then criminalised small scale mining,” he said.

The deputy minister said under the new law, small scale miners will access bank loans to improve infrastructure at their mining claims.