Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Fort Rixon has appeared in court for having sex with his 15-year-old lover and impregnating her.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, had sexual intercourse with the girl between December 2018 and July this year.

He pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody on $100 bail to September 12 for commencement of trial.

The court heard that the man and the girl were in an intimate relationship. The accused person had sexual intercourse with the minor with her consent.

Prosecuting, Ms Martha Tafa said: “Sometime in July this year, the girl’s guardian suspected the minor might be pregnant as she showed pregnancy signs and symptoms. She told a social worker at Shangani Hospital about her suspicions and the girl was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for pregnancy tests,” she said.

Ms Tafa said the tests showed that the girl was pregnant.

The matter was reported to the police and a follow up was made leading to the accused person’s arrest. – @zinyuke98