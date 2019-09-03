Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah Stars

ZPC Kariba coach, Godfrey Tamirepi, has played down his club’s ambitions of winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title despite shooting to the top of the table.

They now lead Chicken Inn by a point while Yadah remained trapped at the bottom.

Ageless forward, Tawanda Nyamandwe, scored the priceless goal in the 37th minute.

“I think we are doing well and our targets have not changed that much,’’ said Tamirepi.

‘‘When the season began we were targeting to finish on a respectable position, to improve from last year’s position, and I don’t think that has changed yet.

‘‘The league race is still on and we hope to continue playing good football and collecting results in the process.’’

Yadah have been sinking deeper into the relegation zone.

And their coach, Genesis Makombe, said they were now a worried unit.

“We are dropping points through silly mistakes and that is worrying.

“We gave them three points from a mistake, the same way we did in our last match.

“I think we need to prepare the boys well as they are now depressed by the dropping of points.

‘‘The game was good and we could have buried our chances but we failed to do that which saw us getting punished.

“We are going back to the drawing board and make sure that we quickly move away from the relegation waters.’’