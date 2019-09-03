By Joseph Madzimure

The ZANU-PF Politburo is expected to decide Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu’s fate after the party received recommendations to expel him from Masvingo Province.

Masvingo Province wants Zivhu expelled from the party for taking to social media to push for a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile.

He is also accused of initiating a process of collecting signatures from people to support his initiative for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and Mr Chamisa.

Zanu-PF secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana yesterday confirmed that the party had received the recommendations.

“Yes, I acknowledge that the party received recommendations made by Masvingo Province in regard to Cde Zivhu’s case.

“The party’s National Disciplinary Committee will sit and make some recommendations after thorough deliberations on the case.

“The NDC will make their recommendations to the Politburo for endorsement.

“The Politburo will make the final decision on the fate of Cde Zivhu,” said Mangwana.

Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) resolved to kick out Zivhu from the party after he snubbed a hearing called by the party’s provincial disciplinary committee chaired by vice chair Ailess Baloyi. The Herald