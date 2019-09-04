Selebi Phikwe — Wame Makhandlela, an upcoming artiste popularly known in the entertainment industry as Star Lady MacKay, has dropped her second single album dubbed Kgomo ya Lefisa.

Star Lady MacKay, who hails from Bobonong, said she had always been involved in music from an early age, as she started singing when she was at primary school.

She explained that she derives the name Star Lady MacKay from the name Naledi, which her mother gave her, to suggest that she was a star and destined for greatness.

She first graced the music industry with her debut single album in 2018 named Rato la pelo, a house gospel song, which was produced by Thapelo Bagwasi at Near FNB records in Selebi Phikwe.

She explained that her first debut single album jumpstarted her music career.

She said though the single was not effectively distributed, it propelled her to fame around Botswana, mostly in Selebi Phikwe. “I can say that people know me as an artiste because of the song,” she said.

Her new single, Kgomo ya Lefisa was produced by Tshepo ‘Tespo’ Oakile at Colours Records and features another upcoming artiste known as Macloud.

In the album, she talks about love, culture and life in general.

“Back in the days, Kgomo ya Lefisa was used as a token of love and support, to help the less privileged members of the community,” she said.

She said the new single had received a warm welcome, even though she was yet to distribute it at the radio stations.

She further explained that she was currently working on a video for the new single and was optimistic that she would receive support from radio stations and the media in general.

Star lady MacKay attributed most of her success to Tshepo Chadiwa from Zwenshambe, Thatayaone Monyamane from Serowe and Nkosi Makwelo whom she said helped her both psychologically and financially on her music endeavours.

“I intend to invest my time on my music to compose good music and to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.

I want my fans and supporters to know that I am a strong woman who believes, just like my mother anticipated, that I was going to make it in life,” she said.

Source: BOPA